Vessel Tracking

The Fishing Boats (Satellite-Tracking Devices and Electronic Reporting) (England) Scheme 2012
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 4
A person is eligible to make an application if that person— (a) is— (i) the owner, charterer or master of an English fishing boat which is required by Article 9(2) of the Control Regulation or pursuant to Article 9(9) of that Regulation to have installed on board a satellite-tracking device. Schedule 6 (5) (1) The following schemes made under section 15 of the Fisheries Act 1981 have effect as if contained in regulations made under section 33— (a) the Fishing Boats (Satellite-Tracking Devices and Electronic Reporting) (England) Scheme 2012 (S.I. 2012/1375); (b) the Fishing Boats (Satellite-Tracking Devices and Electronic Reporting)(England) (Amendment) Scheme 2014 (S.I. 2014/3363).