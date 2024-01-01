Vessel Tracking

Magnuson-Stevens Act 2007
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
SEC. 608
SEC. 608. The Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of State, and in cooperation with relevant fishery management councils and any relevant advisory committees, shall take actions to improve the effectiveness of international fishery management organizations in conserving and managing fish stocks under their jurisdiction. These actions shall include— (1) urging international fishery management organizations to which the United States is a member— (D) to increase use of observers and technologies needed to monitor compliance with conservation and management measures established by the organization, including vessel monitoring systems and automatic identification systems;
P.L. 109-479, sec. 208 (b)
P.L. 109-479, sec. 208 (b) PURPOSES.—Subject to the allocation of funds described in subsection (d), amounts in the Fund shall be available to the Secretary of Commerce, without appropriation or fiscal year limitation, to disburse as described in subsection (e) for— (1) efforts to improve fishery harvest data collection including— (A) expanding the use of electronic catch reporting programs and technology; and (B) improvement of monitoring and observer coverage through the expanded use of electronic monitoring devices and satellite tracking systems such as VMS on small vessels;