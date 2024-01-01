UruguayOversight BodiesDirección Nacional de Recursos Acuáticos (DINARA) [The National Directorate for Aquatic Resources]Ministerio de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca (MGAP) [Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries]Registry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1978TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsObservers2 lawsTransshipment2 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsLawsDecree 115/18Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementLaw No. 19,175Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementRegulatory decree No. 115/018Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Registration & License Management