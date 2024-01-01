Decree 115/18

Translated text:

Commercial fishing permits for vessels over 10 gross tons will be authorized by the Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries, taking into account the target species and the characteristics of the vessels according to the following classification: Category A: Includes vessels targeting hake and species from the same ecosystem or associated with hake, provided that their fishing power and characteristics are deemed adequate by the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources. These vessels are not allowed to operate in the Río de la Plata nor land coastal species, especially those that are fully exploited. Unloading croaker is prohibited, although incidental catch of whiting (C. guatucupa) and other species will be allowed within the percentages established by the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, depending on the area of operation. Category B: Includes vessels targeting croaker, whiting, and species from the same ecosystem or associated with them, provided that their fishing power and characteristics are deemed adequate by the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources. Category C: Includes vessels engaged in fisheries not covered by the previous categories, i.e., those targeting species other than hake, croaker, or whiting. The National Directorate of Aquatic Resources may set the percentage of incidental catches to be landed on each trip. Category D: Includes vessels exclusively authorized to operate outside the jurisdictional waters of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay and the Common Fishing Zone established in the Treaty of the Río de la Plata and its Maritime Front.

Fishing vessels authorized in the identified categories must comply with the regulations of international treaties and agreements ratified by the Republic.