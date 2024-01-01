Law No. 19,175

Translated text:

Access to the exploitation of fishery and aquaculture resources may only be granted to natural or legal persons domiciled in the territory of the Republic, who have obtained the corresponding permits and comply with the other conditions established by this law and its regulations. In the case of private legal entities, they may hold fishing permits when all of their share capital is represented by social quotas or nominative shares, the ownership of which belongs entirely to natural persons. The Executive Branch, upon request of the interested party and by reasoned resolution, may exempt private legal entities from the provisions of the previous paragraph, if the number of members, shareholders, or the nature of the company prevents the entire share capital from being exclusively owned by natural persons. ARTICLE 29.- (Payment of access fees).- The Executive Branch may establish the payment of access fees for the exploitation of hydrobiological resources. Holders of scientific research fishing permits may be exempted from paying such fees. Subsistence fishing shall be exempt from paying any fee or tax. ARTICLE 30.- (Determination of fee amounts).- The amount of fees due for permits shall be determined by the Executive Branch, with the advice of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources. ARTICLE 31.- (Access criteria).- The National Directorate of Aquatic Resources may grant or deny access, taking into account the principle of long-term sustainability of hydrobiological resources, the proportionality between fishing or extractive effort and production capacity, management, and the applicant's background, as well as relevant socio-economic and environmental factors. ARTICLE 32.- (Initiation of access procedure).- Natural or legal persons wishing to engage in fishing activities must submit to the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, prior to submission and approval of the respective management project, the permit, authorization, or concession as appropriate and in accordance with the procedures established by regulations. Preference shall be given to applicants who demonstrate the use of appropriate technologies and the use of domestically built vessels. ARTICLE 33.- (Constitution of Guarantees).- To grant a fishing permit to a natural or legal person, national or foreign, the constitution of a sufficient guarantee will be required for the fulfillment of the obligations imposed by national and international regulations, regardless of any damages that may be claimed. This obligation does not apply to holders of subsistence fishing permits and holders of artisanal fishing permits. When the applicant does not own the vessel to be used, in addition to the guarantee provided in the preceding paragraph, they must comply with any additional obligations imposed by the regulations. ARTICLE 34.- (Fees).- The Executive Power, at the proposal of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, will annually set the amount of fees for the issuance of permits, concessions, authorizations, and inspections. ARTICLE 35.- (Term and Content of Permits).- Fishing permits will be granted under the following conditions: A) The validity period of the permit will be five years. This period may be extended for equal periods under the conditions set by regulation. B) Notwithstanding the provisions of the previous paragraph, the validity period of the permits may be ten years for vessels belonging to companies with processing facilities located in the national territory, which continuously process and produce fishery products. This period may be extended for equal periods under the conditions set. Among other things, the conditions for renewal and the causes for suspension, expiration, or revocation of the permits will be established by regulation. The permits will contain specifications regarding fishing methods and gear for the type of fishery involved. ARTICLE 36.- (Negotiability and Non-seizability).- It is prohibited to conduct any legal transaction involving permits, concessions, and/or authorizations, whether gratuitous or onerous, whether or not they involve a transfer of ownership. Agreements made in contravention of this prohibition will be null and void, and the maximum penalties provided in Chapter X of this law will be applied. Changes in the share capital or ownership of companies do not imply changes in the ownership of the granted permits. Transfers due to the death of the holder are exempt from the prohibition provided in the previous paragraph. Fishing permits are non-seizable. ARTICLE 37.- (Expiration of Permit Due to Inactivity).- The inactivity of a vessel in fisheries for the period determined by regulation according to each target species, which may not exceed one hundred and twenty days, will result in the expiration of the permit, except in cases of force majeure or other justified reasons. ARTICLE 38.- (Registration of Vessels).- Vessels used in fishing activities must prove registration in the national registry and fly the national flag. The Executive Branch, for justified reasons, may grant permits to foreign-flagged vessels in accordance with the respective regulations. ARTICLE 39.- (Quotas Derived from International Agreements).- The granting of rights to access the exploitation of quotas derived from international agreements will be governed by the same criteria used for granting permits for the exploitation of national resources, without prejudice to the specific clauses that our country may have agreed to in those agreements.