To carry out the following activities, it will be necessary to present a project for approval: - incorporation of fishing vessels larger than 10 Gross Register Tons with their fishing gear and equipment;

Without wrong to the provisions of article 12 paragraph b number 19 of the Law regulated, the representation of the country before international organizations or technical commissions that include fishing and/or aquaculture, including the setting of catch quotas, will be integrated with delegates of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, their advice being mandatory in the fishing agreements that are implemented; everything in accordance with the foreign policy guidelines established by the Executive Branch.

Likewise, fishing vessels authorized to operate in the categories presented in this article must comply with the standards that emanate from the international treaties and agreements that the Republic has ratified

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.