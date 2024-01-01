Regulatory decree No. 115/018
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 28Translated text:
Likewise, fishing vessels authorized to operate in the categories presented in this article must comply with the standards that emanate from the international treaties and agreements that the Republic has ratified
Article 137Translated text:
Without wrong to the provisions of article 12 paragraph b number 19 of the Law regulated, the representation of the country before international organizations or technical commissions that include fishing and/or aquaculture, including the setting of catch quotas, will be integrated with delegates of the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources, their advice being mandatory in the fishing agreements that are implemented; everything in accordance with the foreign policy guidelines established by the Executive Branch.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 5Translated text:
To carry out the following activities, it will be necessary to present a project for approval: - incorporation of fishing vessels larger than 10 Gross Register Tons with their fishing gear and equipment;
- change of category of fishing vessels larger than 10 Gross Register Tons with valid fishing permit; - temporary or definitive replacement of fishing vessels larger than 10 Gross Register Tons with a valid fishing permit; - changes in fishing gear or equipment, or modifications to fishing vessels larger than 10 Gross Register Tons with a valid fishing permit; - processing operations or transformation operations of the catch on board; - installation of a fishing plant; - substantial modification of the industrial process installed in fishing companies with current authorization as well as other modifications that result from operational changes in the flow diagram initially presented to the National Directorate of Aquatic Resources; - replacement or incorporation of new industrialization processes in fishing plants with current authorization which require a new authorization; - carrying out aquaculture activities, with the exception of cases of cultivation for self-consumption; - activities with marine mammals and water birds; - scientific and recreational fishing activities when appropriate.