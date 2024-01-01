Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Law

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 7

    PDF (pages 5-6)Source URL
    1. Destruction of aquatic resources, aquatic ecosystem, reproductive areas, areas where offspring live and residence of aquatic species.
    2. Obstruction of natural migration patterns of aquatic species.
    3. Encroachment of or damage to protected zones of aquatic resource and MPAs.
    4. Catching of aquatic products, aquaculture and construction and other activities that affect the living environment and aquatic resources in subdivisions under strict protection and subdivisions of ecological recovery of MPAs.
    5. Illegal operation of commercial fishing vessels and other watercrafts in subdivisions under strict protection of MPAs except for force majeure.
    6. Illegal commercial fishing, failure to report and comply with regulations of law (hereinafter referred to as “illegal commercial fishing”); purchase, sale, transport, storage, preliminary processing and processing of aquatic products originating from illegal commercial fishing, aquatic products with impurities for commercial fraud purposes.
    7. Use of banned substances or chemicals, toxins, explosives, electric impulses, electric currents, destructive methods, means and fishing tackle for extracting aquatic resources.
    8. Use of fishing tackle for obstructing or causing damage to organizations or individuals that are engaged in fishing; anchoring or mooring vessels at places where commercial fishing tackle of organization or individuals that are engaged in fishing are located or places where other commercial fishing vessels are engaged in fishing, except for force majeure.
    9. Throwing the fishing tackle in natural waters, except for force majeure.
    10. Putting impurities into aquatic products for commercial frauds.
    11. Use of antibiotics, veterinary drugs and plant protection drugs banned from use in aquaculture; chemicals, biological preparations and microorganisms banned from use in the production of aquatic feeds and products for adjusting aquaculture environment; use of aquatic breeds not included in the list of aquatic species permitted for trading in Vietnam for aquaculture.
    12. Destruction and demolition causing damage to or encroachment of works in fishing ports and anchorages for avoiding storms; discharge of wastes into improper places in fishing ports and anchorages for avoiding storms.
    13. Abuse of inspection, assessment of aquatic resources to cause damage to national defense, security, national interests, legal rights and interests of other organization and individuals; illegal provision and use of information and data on aquatic resources.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 7

    PDF (pages 5-6)Source URL
    1. Destruction of aquatic resources, aquatic ecosystem, reproductive areas, areas where offspring live and residence of aquatic species.
    2. Obstruction of natural migration patterns of aquatic species.
    3. Encroachment of or damage to protected zones of aquatic resource and MPAs.
    4. Catching of aquatic products, aquaculture and construction and other activities that affect the living environment and aquatic resources in subdivisions under strict protection and subdivisions of ecological recovery of MPAs.
    5. Illegal operation of commercial fishing vessels and other watercrafts in subdivisions under strict protection of MPAs except for force majeure.
    6. Illegal commercial fishing, failure to report and comply with regulations of law (hereinafter referred to as “illegal commercial fishing”); purchase, sale, transport, storage, preliminary processing and processing of aquatic products originating from illegal commercial fishing, aquatic products with impurities for commercial fraud purposes.
    7. Use of banned substances or chemicals, toxins, explosives, electric impulses, electric currents, destructive methods, means and fishing tackle for extracting aquatic resources.
    8. Use of fishing tackle for obstructing or causing damage to organizations or individuals that are engaged in fishing; anchoring or mooring vessels at places where commercial fishing tackle of organization or individuals that are engaged in fishing are located or places where other commercial fishing vessels are engaged in fishing, except for force majeure.
    9. Throwing the fishing tackle in natural waters, except for force majeure.
    10. Putting impurities into aquatic products for commercial frauds.
    11. Use of antibiotics, veterinary drugs and plant protection drugs banned from use in aquaculture; chemicals, biological preparations and microorganisms banned from use in the production of aquatic feeds and products for adjusting aquaculture environment; use of aquatic breeds not included in the list of aquatic species permitted for trading in Vietnam for aquaculture.
    12. Destruction and demolition causing damage to or encroachment of works in fishing ports and anchorages for avoiding storms; discharge of wastes into improper places in fishing ports and anchorages for avoiding storms.
    13. Abuse of inspection, assessment of aquatic resources to cause damage to national defense, security, national interests, legal rights and interests of other organization and individuals; illegal provision and use of information and data on aquatic resources.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 54

    PDF (pages 39-40)Source URL

    Organizations and individuals engaged in commercial fishing outside the Vietnam’s maritime boundary shall:

    1. Be approved or licensed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
    2. Go through procedures for exit and entry in accordance with regulations of Vietnam law and laws of the countries or territories where they extract aquatic species.
    3. Comply with regulations of Vietnam law, regulations of international treaties to which the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a signatory, laws of countries and territories where aquatic species are extracted and regulations issued by the RFMOs managing the waters where aquatic species are extracted.
    4. In case of accidents or dangers requiring assistance, crewmembers shall give emergency signals or and promptly contact the nearest competent authorities of the countries or territories; notify the nearest representative authorities of Vietnam in the countries or territories, fishery authorities of provinces or the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
    5. During the commercial fishing, the masters shall carry original copies or certified copies of relevant documents issued by Vietnamese competent authorities and relevant documents issued by the countries or territories when the commercial fishing vessels operate in the waters under their management.
    6. Cooperate with competent authorities in dealing with cases related to people and commercial fishing vessels used for fishing outside the territory of Vietnam.
    7. The shipowners and masters shall provide ship officers with guidance on rights and responsibilities related to commercial fishing outside the Vietnam’s maritime boundary;
    8. The shipowners shall buy insurance for crewmembers and cover all costs arising during the commercial fishing outside the Vietnam’s maritime boundary.

  • Article 60

    PDF (pages 44-45)Source URL
    1. Illegal commercial fishing activities include: a) Commercial fishing without licenses; b) Commercial fishing in the areas where it is banned, commercial fishing in the period when it is banned; catching and transporting aquatic species banned from commercial fishing; catching aquatic species whose sizes are smaller than those prescribed by law; being engaged in banned fisheries or using banned fishing tackle; c) Illegally catch of endangered, precious and rare aquatic species; d) Illegal commercial fishing in the waters under management of RFMOs, other countries or territories; dd) Illegal commercial fishing exceeding the production of each aquatic species, failure to catch aquatic species in the areas and within the period specified in the licenses; e) Concealment, counterfeiting or destruction of evidence for violations of regulations related to catching and protection of aquatic resources; g) Stopping and resisting persons carrying out inspections and supervision of compliance with regulations on extracting and protecting aquatic resources; h) Transshipping or providing assistance for vessels determined to be involved in illegal commercial fishing, except for force majeure; i) Failure to have sufficient communication equipment and vehicle tracking devices or operate them in accordance with regulations of law; k) Failure to have certificates of eligibility for food safety as prescribed by law; l) Temporary importation, temporary exportation, merchanting trade and transit of aquatic species and aquatic products originating from illegal commercial fishing; m) Failure to keep fishing logbooks, failure to keep sufficient and proper logbooks, failure to submit fishing logbooks or reports in accordance with regulations of law; n) Use of stateless commercial fishing vessels or vessels obtaining nationality of non-member countries for illegal commercial fishing in the international waters under the management of RFMOs; o) Failure to use commercial fishing vessels in accordance with regulations on extracting and protecting aquatic resources in the international waters not under the management of RFMOs;
    2. Organizations and individuals violating regulations prescribed in Clause 1 of this Article, depending on extent of violations, shall face administrative penalties or criminal prosecution in accordance with regulations of law.
    3. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development shall provide guidelines for publishing the list of commercial fishing vessels engaged in illegal commercial fishing

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 60

    PDF (pages 44-45)Source URL
    1. Illegal commercial fishing activities include: a) Commercial fishing without licenses; b) Commercial fishing in the areas where it is banned, commercial fishing in the period when it is banned; catching and transporting aquatic species banned from commercial fishing; catching aquatic species whose sizes are smaller than those prescribed by law; being engaged in banned fisheries or using banned fishing tackle; c) Illegally catch of endangered, precious and rare aquatic species; d) Illegal commercial fishing in the waters under management of RFMOs, other countries or territories; dd) Illegal commercial fishing exceeding the production of each aquatic species, failure to catch aquatic species in the areas and within the period specified in the licenses; e) Concealment, counterfeiting or destruction of evidence for violations of regulations related to catching and protection of aquatic resources; g) Stopping and resisting persons carrying out inspections and supervision of compliance with regulations on extracting and protecting aquatic resources; h) Transshipping or providing assistance for vessels determined to be involved in illegal commercial fishing, except for force majeure; i) Failure to have sufficient communication equipment and vehicle tracking devices or operate them in accordance with regulations of law; k) Failure to have certificates of eligibility for food safety as prescribed by law; l) Temporary importation, temporary exportation, merchanting trade and transit of aquatic species and aquatic products originating from illegal commercial fishing; m) Failure to keep fishing logbooks, failure to keep sufficient and proper logbooks, failure to submit fishing logbooks or reports in accordance with regulations of law; n) Use of stateless commercial fishing vessels or vessels obtaining nationality of non-member countries for illegal commercial fishing in the international waters under the management of RFMOs; o) Failure to use commercial fishing vessels in accordance with regulations on extracting and protecting aquatic resources in the international waters not under the management of RFMOs