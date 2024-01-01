Fisheries Law
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 2
–Defines a monitor as "The person appointed by the Ministry who undertakes the collection of all data and information related to fishing on boats and landing centers." –Defines an inspector as: "The person appointed by the Ministry who carries out the requirements of surveillance on the fishing boats and fisheries installations."
Article 47
The Ministry shall undertake periodical monitoring and control over the factories and plants of processing, canning and storing marine creatures and the means of their transportation to make sure that they are sound and are in conformity with the specifications and in coordination with the concerned parties.
Article 48
The monitoring officers subordinated to the Ministry shall assume the nature of judicial control with relation to any breaching related to the implementation of the provisions of this law and the regulations. A resolution shall have to be issued by the Minister of Justice for their appointment on submission by the Minister and the regulations shall define their assignments, powers and the conditions of their appointment.