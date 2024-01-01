The marine monitor shall undertake the following tasks and powers: 1- He shall be available on board the boat continuously during the activity of the licensed boat for fishing or receiving or during on-loading and also during the availability of the cargo on board the boat prior to off-loading and during off- loading. 2- To report about violence committed by the fishing or receiving boat to the Ministry and its concerned office. 3- To keep a record, in which he shall record the quantities of production, their species and the coordinates of their catching or receiving and the distance and depths with regard to fishing boats, the date and number of casts and number of violence committed, the general state of the boat, its activity and any other data defined by the Ministry. 4- To report about the catch data or quantities received from marine creatures daily through the communication equipment to the Ministry and its concerned offices. 5- He shall hand over all the documents that he holds having relationship to the boat during the voyage to the Ministry’s office at the off-loading harbor as soon as he arrives at the off-loading harbor directly. 6- To use the facilities and equipment available on board the boat in a manner that would enable the monitor to perform his tasks. 7- To have access to the steering cabin on board the boat and the locations which could be used to conserve or treat or weigh and store the marine creatures. 8- To be fully perused on the records of the boat relating to fishing. 9- To take samples from any fish or marine creatures for the purposes of checking, weighing, researching or for any activity of the monitoring job. 10- To be perused on the navigational information having relationship to the activity of the boat, fishing and the using of communications equipment that are related to his duties.