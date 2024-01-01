Fisheries Law
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 8
The Ministry shall undertake the responsibility of supervising the organization of the fishing and exploitation of the marine creatures and their development in a manner that would ensure an increase in their returns and the supporting of the national economy. To this end it shall assume the following powers: 10. To keep registries, in which shall be recorded all details concerning all persons who have relationship with fishing operations and the different fishing boats permitted to carry out fishing and transportation of marine creatures.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 23
Without breaching the provisions of article (52) of this law, any person practicing the activity of artisanal fishing shall be banned from the following: c- The practicing of fishing activity without carrying the necessary licenses in accordance with the provisions of this law.
Article 25
Each person owing or hiring an industrial boat shall be banned from the following: 1- To fish in the sea waters of the Republic except by an agreement to be made with the Ministry and a license issued by it. No abdication of this license to others is allowed. 2- To practice the activity of fishing in the zones, in which he is not permitted to fish.