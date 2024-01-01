Vessel Tracking

Resolution of Prime Minister No. 296 of 2006 Regarding Executive Regulations for Law No. 2 of 2006 Concerning Organization and Exploitation of Aquatic Organisms and their Protection
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 33
Observing the conditions and specifications stipulated in the law and these regulations the Ministry shall award the license to the coastal fishing boat under an agreement after ensuring the following: 4- To install the controlling equipments via satellites approved by the Ministry onto the boat.
Article 39
The following conditions shall be stipulated in respect of the specifications of the industrial boat, the gear and fishing implements allowable to be used: c- The following technical and mechanical facilities shall have to be available: 2. Controlling system through satellites. 3. Navigation and communication equipment.