Guinea Bissau

Guinea BissauOversight BodyMinistry of FisheriesRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 2012TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment3 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking1 lawLawsDecree 21/2016, Regulation of fishing related activitiesTransshipmentDecreto 22/2016, Regulation on VMSVessel TrackingFisheries LawFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementGeneral measures for implementing the Fisheries Law Decree 4/96 as last amended by Decree 24/2011TransshipmentJoint Order of 4 March 2022 on the Conditions for Access to Fisheries Resources in the EEZLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsRegulation on Artisanal FisheriesFishing Offenses & Infractions