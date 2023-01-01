A Lawless Frontier

The high seas are a realm in dire need of investigative journalism

A Distinct Approach

We partner with dozens of outlets around the world to translate and disseminate our reporting as broadly as possible.

Beyond Traditional Journalism

To reach a younger and more international audience, we leverage non-news platforms, collaborating with artists to convert our reporting into other forms such as music, animation, mural art, stage performance, and podcasts.

Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean: The Last Untamed Frontier

Short Film Series

Reimagining the Realm

This 10-part short film series chronicles a gritty cast of characters including traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, shackled slaves and vigilante conservationists.

Podcast Series

An
Immersive Exploration

Relying on more than eight years of reporting at sea on all seven oceans and more than three dozen countries, The Outlaw Ocean is an immersive seven-part audio series.

Mural Project

Melding Art & Reporting

Muralists from around the globe have leveraged their talents to amplify the stories we report through imagery that is at once captivating and critical.

The Outlaw Ocean Music Project

Music Project

Making Music from Journalism

Launched in 2020, this project is a global effort to collaborate with musicians for the purpose of disseminating our reporting to a younger and more diverse audience.

