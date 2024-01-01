Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Marine Fisheries Law 1990
Article 36
The holder of the licence shall not transfer his licence.
Article 37
No person shall engage in the industry with the licence obtained by way of transfer under section 36.
Article 39
No person shall dispose of living aquatic creatures or any material into the Myanma Marine Fisheries Waters to cause pollution of water or to harass fishes and other marine organisms.
Article 42
No person shall harass, assault the Inspector while discharging his duties.