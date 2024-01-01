Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Marine Fisheries Law 1990

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 37

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall engage in the industry with the licence obtained by way of transfer under section 36.

  • Article 39

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall dispose of living aquatic creatures or any material into the Myanma Marine Fisheries Waters to cause pollution of water or to harass fishes and other marine organisms.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 38

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall keep on board the fishing vessel explosive substances, poisons, chemicals and such other dangerous substances not permitted for use in fishing.

Nationwide ban on shark fishing

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Full Text

    PDF Source URL
    Translated text:

    The Director General of the Department of Fisheries, in exercise of power conferred under section 23 of the Myanmar Marine Fisheries Law, hereby issues this notification, and bans fishing Whale Shark (Burmese- Nga Man Pha Laung (or) Whale Shark) (Rhincodon typus) (Whale Shark) that no person, except with the approval of the Department of Fisheries, shall catch, kill, disturb, carry, storage, possession or sale the Whale Shark. If the fishermen accidentally caught Whale Shark in the fishing things, the alive Whale Shark must be immediately released back into the water.