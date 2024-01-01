Marine Fisheries Law 1990

A person desiring to collect marine products for sale shall apply for a licence to the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of the respective Township in the prescribed application form.” The legislation also requires payment of license fee and registration fee.

the license holder "shall provide necessary services free of charge to persons who have been assigned duties to conduct research on a fishing vessel to observers and to trainees"

the master of the fishing vessel "shall be responsible for the safety of the inspector, researchers, observers and trainees who are on board the vessel"

No person shall keep on board the fishing vessel explosive substances, poisons, chemicals and such other dangerous substances not permitted for use in fishing.

No person shall dispose of living aquatic creatures or any material into the Myanma Marine Fisheries Waters to cause pollution of water or to harass fishes and other marine organisms.

No person shall engage in the industry with the licence obtained by way of transfer under section 36.

