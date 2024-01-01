Marine Fisheries Law 1990
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 36
The holder of the licence shall not transfer his licence.
Article 37
No person shall engage in the industry with the licence obtained by way of transfer under section 36.
Article 39
No person shall dispose of living aquatic creatures or any material into the Myanma Marine Fisheries Waters to cause pollution of water or to harass fishes and other marine organisms.
Article 42
No person shall harass, assault the Inspector while discharging his duties.
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Chapter IX
the master of the fishing vessel "shall be responsible for the safety of the inspector, researchers, observers and trainees who are on board the vessel"
Chapter VI
the license holder "shall provide necessary services free of charge to persons who have been assigned duties to conduct research on a fishing vessel to observers and to trainees"
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 5
A person desiring to collect marine products for sale shall apply for a licence to the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of the respective Township in the prescribed application form.” The legislation also requires payment of license fee and registration fee.