Marine Fisheries Law 1990

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1990

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 37

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall engage in the industry with the licence obtained by way of transfer under section 36.

  • Article 39

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall dispose of living aquatic creatures or any material into the Myanma Marine Fisheries Waters to cause pollution of water or to harass fishes and other marine organisms.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 38

    PDF (page 17)Source URL

    No person shall keep on board the fishing vessel explosive substances, poisons, chemicals and such other dangerous substances not permitted for use in fishing.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Chapter IX

    PDF (page 15)Source URL

    the master of the fishing vessel "shall be responsible for the safety of the inspector, researchers, observers and trainees who are on board the vessel"

  • Chapter VI

    PDF (pages 9-10)Source URL

    the license holder "shall provide necessary services free of charge to persons who have been assigned duties to conduct research on a fishing vessel to observers and to trainees"

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 5

    PDF (page 2)Source URL

    A person desiring to collect marine products for sale shall apply for a licence to the Officer-in-Charge of the Department of the respective Township in the prescribed application form.” The legislation also requires payment of license fee and registration fee.