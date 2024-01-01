Sea Fisheries Act
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 3
Application for a licence (1) Any person being the owner of a motor fishing boat may apply to a licensing officer for a licence in respect of the motor fishing boat to--(a) trawl for fish or shrimp in Nigeria's territorial waters or Nigeria's exclusive economic zone; or (b) navigate for the purpose of discharging imported frozen fish in any Nigerian port; or (c) navigate Nigerian or foreign waters for the purpose of processing or discharg- ing wet fish caught from such waters in any Nigerian port.
Article 9
Enforcement of the Act (1) An authorised person may, within the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone for the purpose of enforcing any provision of this Act- (a) require the owner or the person in charge of a motor fishing boat in respect of which a licence has been issued, to exhibit his licence, fishing apparatus and catch; (b) require the owner or the person in charge of any motor fishing boat or any per- son engaged in fishing to exhibit his fishing apparatus and catch; S9(5) If a motor fishing boat, after detention under subsection (3) of this section, proceeds to sea before it is released by an authorised person or a court, the master of the motor fishing boat and also the owner and any person who sends the motor fishing boat to sea, if the owner or person is privy to the master's offense, shall be guilty of an offense under this Act."
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 4
(1) On being satisfied that… (d) the operation of the motor fishing boat in the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone is not likely to be prejudicial to the interests of sea fishing industry in Nigeria, the licensing officer shall issue a licence in respect of the motor fishing boat
Article 4
(2) Subject to the provisions of this Act, a license shall be in the prescribed form and may be issued subject to such conditions as the licensing officer may think fit to impose, and any conditions so imposed shall be endorsed on the licence.