Sea Fisheries Act

  • Language: English
  • Year: 1992

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 10

    (1) No person shall take or destroy or attempt to take or destroy any fish within the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone by any of the following methods, that is- (a) by the use of any explosive substance; or (b) by the use of any noxious or poisonous matter.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 4

    (1) On being satisfied that… (d) the operation of the motor fishing boat in the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone is not likely to be prejudicial to the interests of sea fishing industry in Nigeria, the licensing officer shall issue a licence in respect of the motor fishing boat

  • Article 4

    (2) Subject to the provisions of this Act, a license shall be in the prescribed form and may be issued subject to such conditions as the licensing officer may think fit to impose, and any conditions so imposed shall be endorsed on the licence.