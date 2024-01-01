Sea Fisheries Act

(2) Subject to the provisions of this Act, a license shall be in the prescribed form and may be issued subject to such conditions as the licensing officer may think fit to impose, and any conditions so imposed shall be endorsed on the licence.

(1) On being satisfied that… (d) the operation of the motor fishing boat in the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone is not likely to be prejudicial to the interests of sea fishing industry in Nigeria, the licensing officer shall issue a licence in respect of the motor fishing boat

Enforcement of the Act (1) An authorised person may, within the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone for the purpose of enforcing any provision of this Act- (a) require the owner or the person in charge of a motor fishing boat in respect of which a licence has been issued, to exhibit his licence, fishing apparatus and catch; (b) require the owner or the person in charge of any motor fishing boat or any per- son engaged in fishing to exhibit his fishing apparatus and catch; S9(5) If a motor fishing boat, after detention under subsection (3) of this section, proceeds to sea before it is released by an authorised person or a court, the master of the motor fishing boat and also the owner and any person who sends the motor fishing boat to sea, if the owner or person is privy to the master's offense, shall be guilty of an offense under this Act."

Application for a licence (1) Any person being the owner of a motor fishing boat may apply to a licensing officer for a licence in respect of the motor fishing boat to--(a) trawl for fish or shrimp in Nigeria's territorial waters or Nigeria's exclusive economic zone; or (b) navigate for the purpose of discharging imported frozen fish in any Nigerian port; or (c) navigate Nigerian or foreign waters for the purpose of processing or discharg- ing wet fish caught from such waters in any Nigerian port.

(1) No person shall take or destroy or attempt to take or destroy any fish within the territorial waters of Nigeria or its exclusive economic zone by any of the following methods, that is- (a) by the use of any explosive substance; or (b) by the use of any noxious or poisonous matter.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.