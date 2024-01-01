SurinameOversight BodiesMinisterie van LVV [Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries]Maritieme Autoriteit Suriname [Maritime Authority Suriname]Registry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1990TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions3 lawsVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries Management Plan 2021Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel TrackingGame ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsOngevallenwet G.B. 1947 z.l.g. bij S.B. 2007 no.26 (Industrial Accidents Act G.B. 1947 as amended by S.B. 2007 no.26)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsSea Fisheries ActVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVeiligheidsvoorschrift nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183 (Safety regulation nr. 3, G.B. 1948 no. 183)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVeiligheidswet 1947 G.B. 1947 no. 142, z.l.g. bij SB. 2023 no.121 (Occupational Safety and Health Act 1947 G.B. 1947 no. 142, as amended by SB. 2023 no.121)Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions