loading
China:
The Superpower of Seafood
At sea and on land, the country dominates, but with what environmental and human cost?
Crimes on the BoatsRead Part One
A Fleet Prone to Captive Labor and Plunder
China has expanded an armada of far-flung fishing vessels. And this has come at a grave human toll.Read Part One
Crimes along the CoastRead Part Two
The Uyghurs Forced to Process the World’s Fish
China forces minorities from Xinjiang to work in industries around the country. As it turns out, this includes processing much of the seafood sent to America and Europe.Read Part Two
Crimes at the BorderRead Part Three
The North Koreans Behind Global Seafood
China uses thousands of workers from the Hermit Kingdom, in violation of U.N. sanctions and U.S. law. Many at the plants recounted rampant sexual abuse.Read Part Three
Bait-to-Plate An interactive tool tracing seafood from ships and processing plants to downstream brands and consumers, including what is known about possible crimes or other types of concerns within these supply chains.
Discussion An interactive tool to navigate our discussions about the investigation with hundreds of companies, organizations and agencies tied to the global seafood market.
Methodology FAQs about the investigation’s reporting tactics.
loading
Videos
Visual storytelling from a world rarely seen.
Findings A synopsis of the investigation’s conclusions.
Solutions Input from experts and advocates on ways to improve oversight of the global seafood supply chain.
Impact Direct and indirect outcomes of the investigation.