China:
The Superpower of Seafood

At sea and on land, the country dominates, but with what environmental and human cost?

Crimes on the Boats

A Fleet Prone to Captive Labor and Plunder

China has expanded an armada of far-flung fishing vessels. And this has come at a grave human toll.

Crimes along the Coast

The Uyghurs Forced to Process the World’s Fish

China forces minorities from Xinjiang to work in industries around the country. As it turns out, this includes processing much of the seafood sent to America and Europe.

Crimes at the Border

The North Koreans Behind Global Seafood

China uses thousands of workers from the Hermit Kingdom, in violation of U.N. sanctions and U.S. law. Many at the plants recounted rampant sexual abuse.

Bait-to-Plate An interactive tool tracing seafood from ships and processing plants to downstream brands and consumers, including what is known about possible crimes or other types of concerns within these supply chains.
Discussion An interactive tool to navigate our discussions about the investigation with hundreds of companies, organizations and agencies tied to the global seafood market.
Methodology FAQs about the investigation’s reporting tactics.
Videos

Visual storytelling from a world rarely seen.

Findings A synopsis of the investigation’s conclusions.
Solutions Input from experts and advocates on ways to improve oversight of the global seafood supply chain.
Impact Direct and indirect outcomes of the investigation.

An Investigation Published Globally

The New Yorker
The New York Times
TIME
The Boston Globe
Los Angeles Times
PBS
Politico
The Globe and Mail
Sky News
Le Monde
Die Ziet
Dagens Næringsliv
El País
Rappler
The Maritime Executive
NJ Spotlight News
Radio Free Asia
Helsingin Sanomat
Vrij Nederland
Clarín
De Correspondent
El Desconcierto
El Estornudo
Le Journal du Dimanche
El País Uruguay
El Sol de Mexico
Folha de S.Paulo
Il Fatto Quotidiano
Internazionale
Nu.nl
Ojo Publico
O Joio e o Trigo
Publico
Inside Climate News
Oceanographic
Jutarnji list
Le Temps
Mediapart
The Irish News
Daily Maverick
The Chosun Daily
EFE:Verde
Twala
Vakita
Gunjur Online
NTN24
Follow the Money
Nikkei
