On October 27, 2021, Ian Urbina attended the 2021 FilmAid Annual gala. FilmAid does incredible work, funding, training, equipping, amplifying filmmakers around the world especially in places where the craft is distinctly tough and often dangerous.

At the Gala, Ian and The Outlaw Ocean Project team was granted the 2021 FilmAid Christopher Dickey Award for Journalistic Excellence. The award was presented by a longtime supporter of investigative journalism, Mark Ruffalo. All around a really nice night.