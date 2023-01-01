Reporting

From the Last Untamed Frontier

The Secretive Prisons that Keep Migrants Out of Europe

Tired of migrants arriving from Africa, the E.U. has created a shadow immigration system that captures them before they reach its shores, and sends them to brutal Libyan detention centers run by militias.

How the High Seas Are Both a Dystopian Netherworld and a Place of Impossible Wonder

Beyond Spills, Intentional Dumping of Oils Fouls the World’s Oceans

How a Third of All Fish Caught in the Ocean Is Turned Into Something That No One Eats

How the High Seas Became a Renegades’ Refuge, from Libertarian Micronations to Floating Abortion Clinics

Slavery Is Not Gone, It Has Just Moved Out to Sea

Illegal Fishing Fleets Generate $10 Billion in Annual Sales

Is Deadliest Profession Also The Most Violent?

How the Mystery of a Massacre at Sea Ultimately Led to a Conviction

Critics Question The Climate Crisis Benefits of Deep Seabed Mining

Subsidizing China’s Fishing Fleet

No other country comes close in the size of China's fishing armada, but the dominance and reach of this fleet raises broader questions about how, why and at what cost China has put so many boats on the water.

Saving The Planet While Ignoring Two Thirds Of It

Purgatory at Sea

Off the coast of Italy, cruise ships are being repurposed as holding pens for migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.

The Worsening State of Seafarers

From Capture to Culture

The Smell of Money

In the small coastal country, an exploding industry has led to big economic promises, and a steep environmental price.

Shell Companies In Fishing Industry Get New Attention

Reining in the Outlaw Ocean

A Slaughter at Sea, A Grainy Video and Justice Delayed

The Hidden Cost Behind the Explosion in Beirut

The Deadly Secret of China’s Invisible Armada

Desperate North Korean fishermen are washing ashore as skeletons because of the world’s largest illegal fleet.

Lawless Ocean: The Link Between Human Rights Abuses and Overfishing

Thailand’s Sea Slaves: Shackled, Whipped and Beheaded

Ship of Horrors: Life and Death on the Lawless High Seas

The Pint-Size Nation Off the English Coast

The absurd and remarkable story of Sealand, a “micronation” on an eerie metal platform, tells us plenty about libertarianism, national sovereignty, and the lawlessness of the ocean.

Storming the Thunder

For 110 days and across two seas and three oceans, crews stalked a fugitive fishing ship considered the world’s most notorious poacher.

‘Sea Slaves’: The Human Misery that Feeds Pets and Livestock

The Somali 7 Investigation

Antarctica: A Place of Marvel

Norway: Disaster Risk in the Arctic

Indonesia: Violent Clashes

Mexico: Abortion on the High Seas

Kenya: Illegal Cover Up

Somalia: Discord on the Horn of Africa

Brazil: A Sea-Floor Battle

England: The Magic Pipe

Antarctica: The Hunt for Hunters