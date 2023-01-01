The
Outlaw Ocean
Project
Index
Subscribe
Journalism
Reporting
Podcast
Dispatches
Book
Initiatives
Institute
Murals
Music
Organization
About
Appearances
Appearances
Hear the Issues Explained
Firing On All Syllables: Interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project
Dive In with Liz and Sylvia: The Chinese Squid Industry
CBC’s The Broadcast: China’s Distant Water Fleet
The Crux Podcast: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean
NJ Spotlight News: Human Rights Abuses in China’s Seafood Industry
BBC World Business Report: Forced Labor in China’s Seafood Industry | The Outlaw Ocean Project
The Outlaw Ocean Project Testimony at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China
Vice News: Exposing the Truth Behind This Brutal Murder
Reporting Advice from The Outlaw Ocean Project: 2022 Dart Award Honoree
The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Ian Urbina Interviewed for EFE:Verde
TemMais features The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Emmy Win
Emmy for Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage awarded to The Outlaw Ocean Project
L.A. Times Today: The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Exposes Criminal Activities on the High Seas
Oceans of Solutions — Covering ‘Blue Climate’ and Ocean-Based Climate Strategies
Interconnected: Reporting the Climate Crisis
Safety and Security with Journalismfund
Ocean Ball 2022
Festival of Ideas
Foreign Correspondence Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Global Investigative Journalism Network: Innovative Storytelling
Yale Law School: A Reconceptualization of the Mediterranean Migrant Crisis
Central Michigan University Abel Lecture Series: Migrants and Mercenaries on The Outlaw Ocean
Overseas Press Club Award for Human Rights Reporting Granted to Ian Urbina
Daily Maverick: The EU, Libyan Jails, and Human Rights Abuses
University of Pennsylvania: The Migrant Crisis in Libya
Chain Reaction: The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe
The Listen Podcast: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean
U.S. Coast Guard: Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing
The Jerusalem Post: Ian Urbina is transforming investigative reporting on environmental crimes
Book Dreams Podcast
The Intelligence from The Economist
Efecto Naím
Commonwealth Club of California
Podcast Rising Tide #47: Still an Outlaw Ocean
Geomundo: Interview With Ian Urbina
WPFW Shay Wah Nana: Interview With Ian Urbina
Libyan American Alliance: The Reality for Refugees and Migrants in Libya
In Conversation: Matt Desch and Ian Urbina
Food On The Edge 2021: The Outlaw Ocean Project
European Parliament – Subcommittee on Human Rights
DW Inside Europe: Europe’s Complicity in the Brutal Detention of Migrants
Pod Save the World: Libya’s Secret Migrant Prisons
Apple News Today: Inside the Secret Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe
CNN’s Amanpour & Co.: Libya’s Detention Centers
KCRW’s Press Play with Madeleine Brand: Migrants Want New Lives in Europe, Are Caught and Imprisoned in Libya
Democracy Now: Europe’s Shadow Immigration System
Columbia Journalism Review’s The Kicker Podcast: Interview with Ian Urbina
Apple News Today: The Brutal Shadow System Keeping Migrants Out of Europe
MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes: The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe
NPR’s All Things Considered: The EU’s Efforts to Outsource Immigration Control to Libya
2021 FilmAid Annual Gala
Stern Magazine: Interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project
The Republic: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Tangentially Speaking Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Wild Deep Yonder Webinar
Millennium Magazine: The Impact of the Belt Road Initiative
Meduza Magazine: Pollution, Illegal Fishing, and More
IMSE 2021 Virtual conference
The New York Times’ Campaign Turns the Spotlight on Journalists
Global Initiative | DEEP DIVE Podcast: IUU Fishing, Human Trafficking, and Arms Smuggling
Ocean Matters Podcast: Lawlessness at Sea
The Marine Diaries: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Sea Control Podcast: Sea Blindness
Pete Buttigieg recommends The Outlaw Ocean
Carne Cruda: The Outlaw Ocean
Healthy and Productive Oceans
El Confidencial: Así Crece la Piratería en Alta Mar
The Outside Podcast: A quest to expose
Los Angeles Times: Why the oceans need journalism
Tortoise Media’s Slow Newscast: Lost at sea
Africa News Tonight: Fish Stocks at the Point of Collapse
Follow the data: Protecting the Oceans
Where Your Fish Comes From: The Outlaw Ocean
Ecogestiona: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Life at Sea: Reporting Life at Sea
Conservation X Labs’ Xploring Podcast: Uncovering the secret stories of the ocean
Salty Cinema & Seafood Sustainability: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Rhythm Passport Podcast: Listen to the label
Bracenet: Long years of dangerous endeavors
Radio New Zealand: Congestion and Chaos
Intelligence Squared: The Wildest and Least Understood
Catch Our Drift: Survival
State of the World Conference: Global Implications of Illegal Fishing
Dive in with Sylvia Earle: Protecting the High Seas
Using Satellites to Reveal Global Extent of Forced Labor
Neue Zürcher Zeitung: A World Without Law
Lecture of Opportunity: The Outlaw Ocean Project
El Mundo: The Outlaw Ocean Ranked in Best of Non-Fiction
American Geographical Society: The Future of the World’s Oceans
Senate Oceans Caucus: The Chinese Distant-Water Fishing Fleet
War on the Rocks Podcast: Piracy, Kidnapping, and Stowaways
Love Tropics: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Shack15 Conversations Podcast: A dual masterpiece
The Lead Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project
Oceans Daily Magazine: An Interview with Ian Urbina
ABC Radio National: Catch of the day
La Méduse Déchainée: A bitter taste
Behind the Story with The Pulitzer Center
KUOW’s The Record: Outlaws of international waters
Clarín: Storytelling with Music
An Exploration at Stanford
The Charles and Marie Fish Lecture
London Morning: The Watery West
ManTalks Podcast: ‘Quite potent and powerful’
Intelligence Squared: Ghost Boats and Geopolitics
Bribe, Swindle or Steal
Forbes: Lax Regulations Made Beirut Blast Possible
Chatham House: Receivers of stolen goods
Oceanographic Magazine: Investigating the Squid Industry
Efecto Naím: The Dark Fleet
The Nat Geo Storytelling Fellowship
WKNY’s Green Radio Hour: ‘A dark and inspiring place’
Reporters Without Borders
Citizen Chef Podcast: Supply Chains and the Fishing Industry
Media Impact Funders Forum
The Foreign Desk: ‘Silent, shady criminality’
Innovation Talk: ‘A remarkable work’
Austrian Broadcasting Corporation: Melding storytelling with music
EarthX Films: Heroes For the Waters
P.M. Magazine: A global threat
The Ocean’s Song
Ian Urbina on Efecto Naím: Part Two
Rising Tide Podcast: Ocean Issues
Moisés Naím: Interview with Ian Urbina
The Storytellers Summit
The Constant Wonder
When We Talk about Animals: What Does It Mean to be Human on the High Seas?
Slate France: ‘The Outlaw Ocean’
Living on Earth
Utah Public Radio: Revisiting ‘The Outlaw Ocean’
Rampantly Criminal World
Town Hall Seattle: ‘A gripping adventure story’
FranceTV: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean
Urbina Testifies Before Congress
Le Devoir: Des océans de misère
The Current: Traveling further for the catch
Libreria Podcast: Documenting global injustices
France 24: The Outlaw Ocean
The Economist: Diversity of Abuses
Conservation International: Lawless and largely invisible
Konbini News: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean
Intelligence Squared: The Underworld
KPCC’s AirTalk: Global Indifference Leads to Mistreatment
The Foreign Desk: Exploited off the grid
Ryan Tubridy Show: ‘A bizarre and fascinating place’
NowThis Español: Interview with Ian Urbina
Aspen Institute: Lawlessness on the high seas
PoliticsJOE: ‘Unimaginable levels of crime at sea’
NowThis: The ripple effect on the environment
Ryan Tubridy Show: ‘A bizarre and fascinating place’
World Ocean Radio Series: Reporting on the vivid and corrupt
Civil Eats: Wage Theft, Slavery and Climate Change
Le Point: A magnified mirror image
Público: Cutting corners for consumer goods
World Ocean Radio Series: Dumping into the Ocean
World Ocean Radio Series: Corruption on the high seas
Sea Change Radio: The concealed costs of shipping industries
Access Utah: Inhabitants of the hidden world
Green Radio Hour: ‘Out of this world’
Politics and Prose: Chronicling conditions on the high seas
Virgin Unite: Slavery at Sea
World Ocean Radio Series: Crime hidden from view
UN Dispatch Podcast: An Inside Look at Slavery on Fishing Vessels
Knowledge @ Wharton: Labor Trafficking on the South China Sea
NPR: Investigating crime on The Outlaw Ocean
Ian Urbina Joins The Atlantic
Oceana: A lack of governance at sea
Tedx The Outlaw Ocean
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: Slavery as a fishing industry problem
The Leonard Lopate Show: Palau fights poachers
John Batchelor Show: The business of human trafficking
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: A global industry of sea slavery
John Batchelor Show: What are floating armories?
Marketplace: A life lost at sea
Marketplace: The dark side of the ocean
Wharton Podcast: Why offshore violence goes unpunished
Lip News: Piracy and murder at sea
NYU: Illegal fishing on the open ocean
Google: Exploring the last lawless frontier
NHPR: The art of stealing a ship
NPR: Two stowaways – one lives, the other dies
Brigham Young University Radio: Human rights in the fishing industry
ProPublica: What it’s like reporting on the high seas
Longform Podcast: The making of The Outlaw Ocean
All Things Considered: Ocean mayhem
PBS NewsHour: Murder & slavery at sea
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: Lang Long’s story is not unique
The McLaughlin Group: An assessment of The Outlaw Ocean coverage
New Zealand TV: Captive workers offshore
Royal Geographical Society of London: Many laws but minimal enforcement
The Kyle Thiermann Show: Maritime Journalism
Our Oceans Conference: Is sea slavery a type of illegal fishing?
Pew Research Center: What surprised you in doing this reporting?