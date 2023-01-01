Appearances

Hear the Issues Explained

Firing On All Syllables: Interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project

Dive In with Liz and Sylvia: The Chinese Squid Industry

CBC’s The Broadcast: China’s Distant Water Fleet

The Crux Podcast: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean

NJ Spotlight News: Human Rights Abuses in China’s Seafood Industry

BBC World Business Report: Forced Labor in China’s Seafood Industry | The Outlaw Ocean Project

The Outlaw Ocean Project Testimony at the Congressional-Executive Commission on China

Vice News: Exposing the Truth Behind This Brutal Murder

Reporting Advice from The Outlaw Ocean Project: 2022 Dart Award Honoree

The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Ian Urbina Interviewed for EFE:Verde

TemMais features The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Emmy Win

Emmy for Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage awarded to The Outlaw Ocean Project

L.A. Times Today: The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Exposes Criminal Activities on the High Seas

Oceans of Solutions — Covering ‘Blue Climate’ and Ocean-Based Climate Strategies

Interconnected: Reporting the Climate Crisis

Safety and Security with Journalismfund

Ocean Ball 2022

Festival of Ideas

Foreign Correspondence Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Global Investigative Journalism Network: Innovative Storytelling

Yale Law School: A Reconceptualization of the Mediterranean Migrant Crisis

Central Michigan University Abel Lecture Series: Migrants and Mercenaries on The Outlaw Ocean

Overseas Press Club Award for Human Rights Reporting Granted to Ian Urbina

Daily Maverick: The EU, Libyan Jails, and Human Rights Abuses

University of Pennsylvania: The Migrant Crisis in Libya

Chain Reaction: The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe

The Listen Podcast: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean

U.S. Coast Guard: Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing

The Jerusalem Post: Ian Urbina is transforming investigative reporting on environmental crimes

Book Dreams Podcast

The Intelligence from The Economist

Efecto Naím

Commonwealth Club of California

Podcast Rising Tide #47: Still an Outlaw Ocean

Geomundo: Interview With Ian Urbina

WPFW Shay Wah Nana: Interview With Ian Urbina

Libyan American Alliance: The Reality for Refugees and Migrants in Libya

In Conversation: Matt Desch and Ian Urbina

Food On The Edge 2021: The Outlaw Ocean Project

European Parliament – Subcommittee on Human Rights

DW Inside Europe: Europe’s Complicity in the Brutal Detention of Migrants

Pod Save the World: Libya’s Secret Migrant Prisons

Apple News Today: Inside the Secret Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe

CNN’s Amanpour & Co.: Libya’s Detention Centers

KCRW’s Press Play with Madeleine Brand: Migrants Want New Lives in Europe, Are Caught and Imprisoned in Libya

Democracy Now: Europe’s Shadow Immigration System

Columbia Journalism Review’s The Kicker Podcast: Interview with Ian Urbina

Apple News Today: The Brutal Shadow System Keeping Migrants Out of Europe

MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes: The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe

NPR’s All Things Considered: The EU’s Efforts to Outsource Immigration Control to Libya

2021 FilmAid Annual Gala

Stern Magazine: Interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project

The Republic: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Tangentially Speaking Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Wild Deep Yonder Webinar

Millennium Magazine: The Impact of the Belt Road Initiative

Meduza Magazine: Pollution, Illegal Fishing, and More

IMSE 2021 Virtual conference

The New York Times’ Campaign Turns the Spotlight on Journalists

Global Initiative | DEEP DIVE Podcast: IUU Fishing, Human Trafficking, and Arms Smuggling

Ocean Matters Podcast: Lawlessness at Sea

The Marine Diaries: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Sea Control Podcast: Sea Blindness

Pete Buttigieg recommends The Outlaw Ocean

Carne Cruda: The Outlaw Ocean

Healthy and Productive Oceans

El Confidencial: Así Crece la Piratería en Alta Mar

The Outside Podcast: A quest to expose

Los Angeles Times: Why the oceans need journalism

Tortoise Media’s Slow Newscast: Lost at sea

Africa News Tonight: Fish Stocks at the Point of Collapse

Follow the data: Protecting the Oceans

Where Your Fish Comes From: The Outlaw Ocean

Ecogestiona: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Life at Sea: Reporting Life at Sea

Conservation X Labs’ Xploring Podcast: Uncovering the secret stories of the ocean

Salty Cinema & Seafood Sustainability: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Rhythm Passport Podcast: Listen to the label

Bracenet: Long years of dangerous endeavors

Radio New Zealand: Congestion and Chaos

Intelligence Squared: The Wildest and Least Understood

Catch Our Drift: Survival

State of the World Conference: Global Implications of Illegal Fishing

Dive in with Sylvia Earle: Protecting the High Seas

Using Satellites to Reveal Global Extent of Forced Labor

Neue Zürcher Zeitung: A World Without Law

Lecture of Opportunity: The Outlaw Ocean Project

El Mundo: The Outlaw Ocean Ranked in Best of Non-Fiction

American Geographical Society: The Future of the World’s Oceans

Senate Oceans Caucus: The Chinese Distant-Water Fishing Fleet

War on the Rocks Podcast: Piracy, Kidnapping, and Stowaways

Love Tropics: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Shack15 Conversations Podcast: A dual masterpiece

The Lead Podcast: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Oceans Daily Magazine: An Interview with Ian Urbina

ABC Radio National: Catch of the day

La Méduse Déchainée: A bitter taste

Behind the Story with The Pulitzer Center

KUOW’s The Record: Outlaws of international waters

Clarín: Storytelling with Music

An Exploration at Stanford

The Charles and Marie Fish Lecture

London Morning: The Watery West

ManTalks Podcast: ‘Quite potent and powerful’

Intelligence Squared: Ghost Boats and Geopolitics

Bribe, Swindle or Steal

Forbes: Lax Regulations Made Beirut Blast Possible

Chatham House: Receivers of stolen goods

Oceanographic Magazine: Investigating the Squid Industry

Efecto Naím: The Dark Fleet

The Nat Geo Storytelling Fellowship

WKNY’s Green Radio Hour: ‘A dark and inspiring place’

Reporters Without Borders

Citizen Chef Podcast: Supply Chains and the Fishing Industry

Media Impact Funders Forum

The Foreign Desk: ‘Silent, shady criminality’

Innovation Talk: ‘A remarkable work’

Austrian Broadcasting Corporation: Melding storytelling with music

EarthX Films: Heroes For the Waters

P.M. Magazine: A global threat

The Ocean’s Song

Ian Urbina on Efecto Naím: Part Two

Rising Tide Podcast: Ocean Issues

Moisés Naím: Interview with Ian Urbina

The Storytellers Summit

The Constant Wonder

When We Talk about Animals: What Does It Mean to be Human on the High Seas?

Slate France: ‘The Outlaw Ocean’

Living on Earth

Utah Public Radio: Revisiting ‘The Outlaw Ocean’

Rampantly Criminal World

Town Hall Seattle: ‘A gripping adventure story’

FranceTV: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean

Urbina Testifies Before Congress

Le Devoir: Des océans de misère

The Current: Traveling further for the catch

Libreria Podcast: Documenting global injustices

France 24: The Outlaw Ocean

The Economist: Diversity of Abuses

Conservation International: Lawless and largely invisible

Konbini News: Ian Urbina on The Outlaw Ocean

Intelligence Squared: The Underworld

KPCC’s AirTalk: Global Indifference Leads to Mistreatment

The Foreign Desk: Exploited off the grid

Ryan Tubridy Show: ‘A bizarre and fascinating place’

NowThis Español: Interview with Ian Urbina

Aspen Institute: Lawlessness on the high seas

PoliticsJOE: ‘Unimaginable levels of crime at sea’

NowThis: The ripple effect on the environment

Ryan Tubridy Show: ‘A bizarre and fascinating place’

World Ocean Radio Series: Reporting on the vivid and corrupt

Civil Eats: Wage Theft, Slavery and Climate Change

Le Point: A magnified mirror image

Público: Cutting corners for consumer goods

World Ocean Radio Series: Dumping into the Ocean

World Ocean Radio Series: Corruption on the high seas

Sea Change Radio: The concealed costs of shipping industries

Access Utah: Inhabitants of the hidden world

Green Radio Hour: ‘Out of this world’

Politics and Prose: Chronicling conditions on the high seas

Virgin Unite: Slavery at Sea

World Ocean Radio Series: Crime hidden from view

UN Dispatch Podcast: An Inside Look at Slavery on Fishing Vessels

Knowledge @ Wharton: Labor Trafficking on the South China Sea

NPR: Investigating crime on The Outlaw Ocean

Ian Urbina Joins The Atlantic

Oceana: A lack of governance at sea

Tedx The Outlaw Ocean

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: Slavery as a fishing industry problem

The Leonard Lopate Show: Palau fights poachers

John Batchelor Show: The business of human trafficking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: A global industry of sea slavery

John Batchelor Show: What are floating armories?

Marketplace: A life lost at sea

Marketplace: The dark side of the ocean

Wharton Podcast: Why offshore violence goes unpunished

Lip News: Piracy and murder at sea

NYU: Illegal fishing on the open ocean

Google: Exploring the last lawless frontier

NHPR: The art of stealing a ship

NPR: Two stowaways – one lives, the other dies

Brigham Young University Radio: Human rights in the fishing industry

ProPublica: What it’s like reporting on the high seas

Longform Podcast: The making of The Outlaw Ocean

All Things Considered: Ocean mayhem

PBS NewsHour: Murder & slavery at sea

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry: Lang Long’s story is not unique

The McLaughlin Group: An assessment of The Outlaw Ocean coverage

New Zealand TV: Captive workers offshore

Royal Geographical Society of London: Many laws but minimal enforcement

The Kyle Thiermann Show: Maritime Journalism

Our Oceans Conference: Is sea slavery a type of illegal fishing?

Pew Research Center: What surprised you in doing this reporting?