“If you show even the slightest attitude, they will treat you like an insect”: the words of a North Korean worker in China who is one of more than a hundred thousand people sent to the country’s factories. Some of them are kept in conditions of near slave-labour – who endure beatings, sexual abuse, and are told that if they try to escape they face death.

Guest Ian Urbina is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and the director of the journalism nonprofit the Outlaw Ocean Project.