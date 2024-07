The Outlaw Ocean Project was featured on Voice of America’s Africa News Tonight.

“More than 80% of the world’s fish stocks are at or beyond the point of collapse…If the seas run out of marine life, the ocean stops serving a key purpose. The ocean produces 50% of the air we breathe, it’s a huge carbon sink -which is to say, it filters the air- so it’s not just a protein issue for humans. It’s also a global-stability climate change issue.”