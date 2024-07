The Outlaw Ocean Project was featured on Carne Cruda, a popular podcast produced by Spanish publication eldiario.es.

“Ian Urbina defines the ocean as a beautiful place where you can encounter intrepid heroes but also the most despicable pirates (…)The Outlaw Ocean is a raw account of crime on the high seas that describes a universe plagued by pirates, traffickers, slavers and those who fight against them.”

Watch the interview here: