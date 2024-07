Award-winning investigative journalist Ian Urbina talks to Inside Europe’s Kate Laycock about the death of a man named Aliou Candé, and the wider context of Europe’s complicity in the brutal detention of migrants in Libyan jails.

Reporting of this type is rare, expensive, and urgently needed.

The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization solely dedicated to producing these stories, which we distribute globally for free. Please consider supporting the work with a financial contribution.