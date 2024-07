Firing On All Syllables™’s Gary Kalaci speaks with Ian Urbina, the founder and director of the nonprofit journalism organization, The Outlaw Ocean Project.

Ian talks about some of the most formative moments of his impressive career. He also dives into the reality of investigative work at sea and the challenges that come with it, while sharing his advice on how we can all work towards a more sustainable and just future for our Oceans and those who work on them.