Follow the data: Protecting the Oceans

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Follow the Data podcast, Ian Urbina joins Melissa Wright – who oversees the Vibrant Oceans Initiative, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ program that works to protect the ocean and those who depend on it — from climate change, pollution, and overfishing. Melissa and Ian will tell us more about how reporting at sea has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, how his team uses data from Global Fishing Watch to corroborate his work, and how you can take action to protect our ocean at home.