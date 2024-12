Gastropodcast, a science and history food podcast, published an episode on the history and labor behind all-you-can-eat shrimp. Ian Urbina was interviewed about his reporting on forced labor on Chinese distant water fleets, some of which produce the fishmeal that feeds farmed shrimp. Much of the shrimp eaten in the US comes from farms and plants in India which also have their own slate of problems with forced labor, as detailed by another The Outlaw Ocean Project investigation.