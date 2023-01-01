Global Initiative | DEEP DIVE Podcast: IUU Fishing, Human Trafficking, and Arms Smuggling

This is a story of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, complex corporate structures, human trafficking, arms smuggling, corruption and the capture of state institutions.

In this collaborative episode with Africa and the Global Illicit Economy, we travel to the rich fishing grounds off Puntland in Somalia and a fleet of vessels known as the "Somali 7", before looking into a politically connected company that has an uncanny ability to operate either outside or just on the fringes of the law.

This podcast is based on the report Fishy Business: Illegal Fishing in Somalia and the capture of state institutions.

Presenter: Lindy Mtongana

Speakers:

Jay Bahadur, Researcher and Investigator at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

Dr. Katharine Petrich, visiting assistant professor incoming at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California

Ian Urbina, Investigative Journalist and author of The Outlaw Ocean.

Austin Brush, Senior Analyst at C4ADS

Producer: Jack Meegan-Vickers