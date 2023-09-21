IntraFish – Behind the damning report on forced labor in China’s seafood sector

Intrafish Media Podcast has interviewed Ian Urbina about the Outlaw Ocean Project investigation about forced labor in China’s seafood sector:

“Journalist Ian Urbina’s investigation into the China seafood processing sector has already had a huge effect on the supply chain. His latest story in the series, part of the Outlaw Ocean Project, uncovered even more forced labor violations by some of the largest seafood processing companies. We brought Urbina on to the podcast to ask him about the story behind the story, and what seafood companies can and should do next”.