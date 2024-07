The ocean is huge, hard to police, and virtually lawless in some places. NPR Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with investigative reporter Ian Urbina about his new book, The Outlaw Ocean.

Reporting of this type is rare, expensive, and urgently needed.

The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization solely dedicated to producing these stories, which we distribute globally for free. Please consider supporting the work with a financial contribution.