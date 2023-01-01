Love Tropics: The Outlaw Ocean Project

Mojang Studios, the developers of Minecraft, hosted a 48-hour marathon event in November called Love Tropics where dozens of people played the game with professional streamers to fundraise for ocean issues before a live audience of thousands. Interspersed between mini-games were educational videos provided by The Outlaw Ocean Project as well as interviews from Ian Urbina, discussing environmental and labor abuses at sea, and Charlotte Norsworthy of Synesthesia Media, discussing how this journalism translates to music. This collaboration was a part of a larger effort to get these issues and this journalism out to a younger and more diverse demographic globally.