The 83rd Annual Overseas Press Club Award was awarded to Ian Urbina on April 21, 2022. He was honored with the Joe and Laurie Dine Award, which goes to the best international reporting in any medium dealing with human rights, for “The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe.” Appearing onstage with Urbina was Nimal Eames-Scott, who edited the investigation on behalf of the New Yorker magazine.