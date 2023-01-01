Ian Urbina on Efecto Naím: Part Two

Ian sat down with Moisés Naím, one of the world’s leading thinkers, founder of Foreign Policy magazine and former executive director of the World Bank to discuss The Outlaw Ocean. Moisés’ hour-long weekly television show is called Efecto Naím, and the show dedicated two episodes to the book. In part two, Ian further discusses his experiences at sea, including his visits to Sealand and his embed aboard the Adelaide. (Note: the interview is dubbed into Spanish because the show is primarily for a Spanish audience).