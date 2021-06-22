Pete Buttigieg recommends The Outlaw Ocean

In a recent interview with Remotely Renee, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg reviewed The Outlaw Ocean.

“Two thirds of the world is covered in ocean. We don’t think about some of the things that go on outside of the reach of the law and some of the regulations that exist. There’s a lot of bad things but there’s a lot of possibilities, especially as we think about issues like the climate, issues like the future of what it is to work. Anyway, really interesting book,” Buttigieg said.