Reporting Advice from The Outlaw Ocean Project: 2022 Dart Award Honoree

Exemplary reporting on traumatic events requires skills that can take years of experience to master.

Ian Urbina and Joe Sexton displayed their expertise in “The Secretive Prisons that Keep Migrants Out of Europe“, which was named an honorable mention in this year’s Dart Awards contest. An investigation and multi-media project, the piece examines the European Union’s shadow immigration system that captures migrants arriving from Africa, and sends them to brutal detention centers run by militias in Libya.