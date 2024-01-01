The Outlaw Ocean Project receives DuPont-Columbia Award for investigation on China

The Columbia Journalism School announced the 16 winners of the 2025 duPont-Columbia Awards during a ceremony on January 22 highlighting outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest in broadcast, documentary and online. Bill Whitaker, CBS News 60 Minutes Correspondent and Steve Inskeep, Host of NPR’s Morning Edition, presented the awards at the Low Memorial Library on Columbia University’s campus.

The Outlaw Ocean Project received the duPont Award for the investigation on China and human rights and environmental crimes tied to its dominance of global seafood. This award, sometimes called the Pulitzer of Broadcast media, is credit to 4-years of incredible reporting by the full OO reporting team.