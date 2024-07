“Without sufficient journalistic coverage, people will never know how that fried calamari ended up as their appetizer or how that salmon fillet ended up as their entrée..It’s almost as everything goes and nobody sees…These people are in debt even before they get on the boats. In effect they are slaves, and they’re invisible to us…The Outlaw Ocean book is gripping and eye-opening.”

The Outlaw Ocean Project was featured on “Where Your Fish Comes From.” Listen here: