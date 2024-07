The Loophole Artist

A woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy is determined by which side of a state or country’s border she stands on. For over 20 years, one woman has taken advantage of the legal loophole provided by the legal murkiness of international waters to administer abortions to women otherwise left without options.

Ian Urbina joins Dr Rebecca Gomperts aboard the Adelaide to witness how she uses the outlaw ocean to change lives.