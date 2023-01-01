The Magic Pipe

Accidental oil spills make big news. But every 3 years ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined.

This episode investigates how some luxury cruise ships routinely use Magic Pipes to get rid of toxic waste below the water line, and how they rarely get caught. We also take a broader look at the history of dumping at sea, the curse of plastic pollution and the sobering ecological consequences of environmental crimes that have only recently come into scientific focus.