Awards Received by The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Libya Investigation
The George Polk Award
International Reporting
Long Island UniversityWinner
Joe & Laurie Dine Award
For International Human Rights Reporting
Overseas Press Club of AmericaWinner
James Foley Medill Medal
Courage in Journalism
Northwestern UniversityWinner
The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award
Online Journalism AwardsWinner
Tom Renner Award
Investigative Reporters & EditorsWinner
Emmy Award
Outstanding Crime & Justice Coverage
National Academy of Television Arts & SciencesWinner
Michael Kelly Award
The AtlanticWinner
Picture of the Year Award
Documentary Journalism
Donald W. Reynolds Journalism InstituteWinner
Best of Photojournalism
Short Form & Documentary of the Year
National Press Photographers AssociationWinner
North American Digital Media Award
Use of Online Video
World Associan of News PublishersWinner