Awards Received by The Outlaw Ocean Project’s Libya Investigation

  1. The George Polk Award

    International Reporting

    Long Island University

    Winner

  2. Joe & Laurie Dine Award

    For International Human Rights Reporting

    Overseas Press Club of America

    Winner

  3. James Foley Medill Medal

    Courage in Journalism

    Northwestern University

    Winner

  4. The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award

    Online Journalism Awards

    Winner

  5. Tom Renner Award

    Investigative Reporters & Editors

    Winner

  6. Emmy Award

    Outstanding Crime & Justice Coverage

    National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

    Winner

  7. Michael Kelly Award

    The Atlantic

    Winner

  8. Picture of the Year Award

    Documentary Journalism

    Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute

    Winner

  9. Best of Photojournalism

    Short Form & Documentary of the Year

    National Press Photographers Association

    Winner

  10. North American Digital Media Award

    Use of Online Video

    World Associan of News Publishers

    Winner