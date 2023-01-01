The
Reactions
United States
The New Yorker
The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out of Europe
Inside The New Yorker: How a reporter obtained personal testimonies and video footage of a brutal detention system sponsored by the E.U.
The New Yorker Daily: The Libyan Prisons Keeping Migrants Out of Europe
NPR
All Things Considered: Secret prisons in Libya keep migrants out of Europe
CNN
Amanpour & Co: Inside Libya's 'brutal' detention centers
NBC News
Europe’s border agency under fire for aiding Libya's brutal migrant detentions
MSNBC
All In With Chris Hayes: Brutality on the High Seas: The Secretive Prisons that Keep Migrants Out of Europe
Apple News
Apple News Today: The Brutal Shadow System Keeping Migrants Out Of Europe
Apple News Today: In Conversation: Inside the Secret Prisons where Migrants are Tortured and Beaten
Columbia Journalism Review
The Kicker: Ian Urbina on Libya, the Outlaw Ocean Project, and the rules of engagement
Pulitzer Center
Unsafe Passage: On Board a Refugee Rescue Ship Racing for Europe
What Was the Impact of Our Exposé on Europe’s Shadow Immigration System?
Pictures of the Year
“Unsafe Passage” Awarded First Place in the Documentary Journalism Category
Univision
El otro muro: las prisiones secretas utilizadas para frenar a los migrantes
Christian Science Monitor
EU cooperation with Libya on migrants marred by ‘inhumane’ treatment
Iridium
In Conversation: Matt Desch and Ian Urbina
Libyan American Alliance
Trapped in a Cycle of Violence: The Reality for Refugees and Migrants in Libya
WPFW
Shay Wah Nana: Ian Urbina on The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe
WKNY Radio Kingston
Green Radio Hour: Investigative Journalist Ian Urbina on the Frontlines of Climate Migration
KCRW
Press Play: Migrants want new lives in Europe, are caught and imprisoned in Libya
DeSmog
Climate Migration Will Worsen the Brutality and Confusion on the Mediterranean
Blue Frontier
Rising Tide: Still an Outlaw Ocean
Efecto Naím
Libia ha cerrado su cárcel de migrantes más conocida, ¿es una buena noticia?
Ian Urbina nos revela cómo Europa financia cárceles clandestinas para migrantes
The Maritime Executive
How Europe's Border Agency Works With Libya to Turn Back Migrants
Democracy Now!
How Europe’s “Shadow Immigration System” Pays Libyan Militias to Jail Migrants in Brutal Conditions
Yahoo
Climate migration will worsen the brutality and chaos on the Mediterranean
Crooked Media
Pod Save the World: Ian Urbina on Libya‘s secret migrant prisons
Los Angeles Times
Climate migration will worsen the brutality and chaos on the Mediterranean
Penn Arts & Sciences
Middle East Center: The Outlaw Ocean Project: The Migration Crisis Off the Coast of Libya
Overseas Press Club
Award for Human Rights Reporting Granted to Ian Urbina
Foreign Policy Research Institute
Chain Reaction: Europe’s Big Secret: Funding Offshore Migrant Prisons
Central Michigan University
Abel Endowed Lecture Series: A Discussion of E.U. Efforts to Build a Virtual Wall Across the Mediterranean
Yale Law School
E.U.’s Citizenship Apartheid:
Brazil
Folha de Sao Paulo
União Europeia cria sistema nas sombras para barrar migrantes antes que cheguem à Europa
União Europeia atuou para ampliar poder de guarda da Líbia que captura imigrantes
Sequestro de jornalistas oferece amostra de como funciona detenção de migrantes na Líbia
Morte de migrante expõe crueza de tratamento em centro de detenção na Líbia
Líbia nomeia líder de milícia para lidar com migrantes em meio a pedidos de reforma
Líbia fecha prisão para migrantes conhecida por violações de direitos humanos
Repórter Brasil
Cooperação entre UE e Líbia resulta em violações aos direitos de migrantes
World Review Magazine
Erros Fatais na Gestão da Migração Climática
Germany
Die Wochenzeitung
Die Verschwundenen von Tripolis
Le Monde Diplomatique (German)
Gefangen Im Auftrag Europas
DW
Inside Europe: Investigative journalist Ian Urbina on the secretive jails that keep migrants out of Europe
Italy
IRPI Media
Il centro di Al-Mabani è chiuso, ma le milizie sono ancora impunite in Libia
Perché per i migranti climatici il Mediterraneo sarà sempre peggio
Mohamed al-Khoja, chi è il capo milizia a capo delle prigioni dei migranti in Libia
Il Post
Il giornalista americano imprigionato in Libia mentre indagava sui centri per migranti
Il Fatto Quotidiano
Libia, giornalisti sequestrati e pestati mentre indagavano sulle prigioni dei migranti
Spain
El País
El muro invisible
Errores mortales en la gestión de las migraciones climáticas
El Diario
Los drones de Frontex: así funciona la maquinaria europea que devuelve migrantes a Libia
RT en Español
Humillación, torturas y violaciones: revelan cómo son las cárceles secretas para inmigrantes en Libia, hasta las que llega el dinero de la UE
Taiwan
Yahoo Taiwan
利比亞秘密移民監獄 人間煉獄真實上演
UDN
利比亞秘密移民監獄 人間煉獄真實上演
CNA
地中海難民悲歌／利比亞秘密移民監獄 人間煉獄真實上演[影]
Argentina
Clarín
Un viaje al fondo de las cárceles de Libia, en donde se tortura y convierte en despojos a los migrantes
El sistema de inmigración en la sombra de Europa: el impacto de una investigación
Infobae
El infierno libio donde confinan a los inmigrantes africanos para impedir que lleguen a Europa
England
The Economist
An EU-funded horror story: Europe is bankrolling a force that routinely abuses African migrants
The Intelligence: The Brutal Treatment Meted out by Libya’s Coast Guard Dealing with Europe-bound Migrants
The Guardian
Unsafe Passage: on board a refugee rescue ship racing for Europe
Greece
alerta.gr
Al Mabani: Οι μυστικές φυλακές που κρατούν τους μετανάστες έξω από την Ευρώπη
Reporters United
Οι μυστικές φυλακές που κρατούν τους μετανάστες μακριά από την Ευρώπη – Μέρος Α
Οι μυστικές φυλακές που κρατούν τους μετανάστες μακριά από την Ευρώπη – Μέρος Β’
Mexico
El Sol de Mexico
El muro invisible de los europeos
Rock 101
Ángulo: El muro invisible de los europeos
Morocco
ENASS
Entre bourreaux et complices : Quand l’UE finance des prisons pour migrants
Du Maroc vers la Libye, le périple migratoire d’Aliou
Ahdath.info
باتفاق مع الاستقصائي الأمريكي Ian Urbina.. أحداث أنفو تنشر تحقيقا عن جحيم معتقل المهاجرين السريين بليبيا(2/1)
باتفاق مع الاستقصائي الأمريكي Ian Urbina.. أحداث أنفو تنشر تحقيقا عن جحيم معتقل المهاجرين السريين بليبيا(2/2)
Netherlands
De Groene Amsterdammer
‘Een hel creëren om mensen af te schrikken’
AD
Nederlandse filmmaakster zat week vast in geheime militiegevangenis in Libië
Algeria
Twala
Prisons en Libye, une brutalité européenne face aux migrants (1/2)
Prisons en Libye, une brutalité européenne face aux migrants (2/2)
سجون ليبيا السرية التي تحول دون وصول المهاجرين إلى أوروبا 1/2)
عبور غيرآمن
Chile
El Desconcierto
Errores mortales en la gestión de las migraciones climáticas
Colombia
Cerosetenta
Las cárceles secretas que mantienen a los migrantes fuera de Europa
¿Está la organización marítima de la ONU facilitando los delitos en el mar?
Cuba
El Estornudo
El muro invisible
¿Está la Organización Marítima de la ONU facilitando los delitos en el Mediterráneo?
Ecuador
Expreso
El muro invisible
Cárcel para migrantes y para los periodistas en Libia
Egypt
RPE
السجون السرية التي تبقي المهاجرين خارج أوروبا
هل تقوم المنظمة البحرية التابعة للأمم المتحدة بتسهيل الجرائم في البحر؟
“ممر غير آمن”، وثائقي يلتقط رحلة المهاجرين/ات المؤلمة وسط البحر الأبيض المتوسط، اكبر مقبرة حدودية في العالم
France
Le Monde Diplomatique
La Libye, garde-chiourme de l’Europe face aux migrants
India
The Caravan
The European Union’s border agency comes under fire
Japan
Le Monde Diplomatique Japan
移民を締め出す欧州の秘密システム
Kenya
Nation
The secret prisons that keep migrants out of Europe
Liberia
Liberian Observer
Journey to Europe through Al Mabani Prison (Part 1)
Liberia: Journey to Europe through Al Mabani Prison (Part 2)
Libya
218.tv
تقرير: الاتحاد الأوروبي مسؤول عن مأساة المحتجزين في ليبيا
Niger
L’Éclosion
Au coeur de l'enfer libyen (Part 1)
Au coeur de l'enfer libyen (Part 2)
Peru
TV Perú
GeoMundo: Cárceles Secretas En Libia Y Su Relación Con La Union Europea
Qatar
Al Jazeera
Climate migration will worsen the brutality in the Mediterranean
Russia
Meduza
В Ливии на деньги Евросоюза построили лагеря для мигрантов из Африки. Их там держат без суда, пытают и убивают — но ЕС все равно Расследование Иэна Урбины и The Outlaw Ocean Project
South Africa
Daily Maverick
Exposed: The brutal Libyan detention centres that keep African migrants out of Europe
Exposé makes waves in midst of climate migration storm and EU shadow immigration system controversy
Horror on the high seas: New documentary reveals the risks faced by African migrants fleeing to Europe
Rough Seas: The E.U., Libyan Jails And Migrant Human Rights Abuses
Switzerland
WOZ Die Wochenzeitung
Die Verschwundenen von Tripolis
The Gambia
GUNJUR online
The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe - Part 1
The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe - Part 2
The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe - Part 3
The Secretive Prisons That Keep Migrants Out Of Europe - Part 4
What was the impact of our exposé on Europe’s shadow immigration system?
Despite Calls for Reform, Libya Appoints Notorious Militia Leader to Handle Migrants
Tunisia
Alqatiba
هنا ليبيا: قصّة مقتل المهاجر “أليو كاندي” التي عرّت السياسات الأوروبية
بعد أن غزت قضية مقتل المهاجر أليو كاندي العالم: ليبيا تغلق سجن المباني
أليو كاندي: قضيّة مهاجر غير نظامي غزت العالم بتحقيق صحفي
Turkey
Ileri
Göçmenleri Avrupa’dan uzak tutmak için kurulan gizli hapishaneler
Libya, reform çağrılarına rağmen mülteci sorununun başına adı çıkmış milis liderini atadı
Tehlikeli yolculuk
Avrupa’nın gölge iltica sistemine dair araştırmamızın nasıl etkileri oldu?
Libya, adı çıkmış mülteci cezaevini kapattı
Venezuela
VTV
Descubren que Unión Europea (UE) financia cárceles secretas en Libia donde se tortura y asesina a balseros inmigrantes para evitar que crucen el Mediterráneo