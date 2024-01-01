Supreme Decree that approves the Regulation of Legislative Decree No. 1147, which regulates the strengthening of the Armed Forces in the powers of the National Maritime Authority - General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard - Supreme Decrete N° 015-2014-DE
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
Article 550Translated text:
550.1 Before the port captain of the jurisdiction, every legal entity that owns fishing vessels, as well as its attorneys, must register, according to the procedures established in the TUPAM.
550.2 Likewise, natural persons who own fishing vessels must register with the port captaincy of the jurisdiction.