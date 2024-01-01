The Global Fishing Legislative Database

Explore the laws and regulations that govern fishing around the world.

Browse 68 Countries

  1. Angola Flag
    Angola
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  2. Argentina Flag
    Argentina
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  3. Australia Flag
    Australia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  4. Bangladesh Flag
    Bangladesh
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  5. Brazil Flag
    Brazil
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  6. Cameroon Flag
    Cameroon
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  7. Canada Flag
    Canada
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  8. Cape Verde Flag
    Cape Verde
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  9. Chile Flag
    Chile
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  10. China Flag
    China
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  11. Colombia Flag
    Colombia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  12. Cook Islands Flag
    Cook Islands
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  13. Cote D'ivoire Flag
    Cote D'ivoire
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  14. Djibouti Flag
    Djibouti
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  15. Ecuador Flag
    Ecuador
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  16. European Union Flag
    European Union
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  17. The Federated States of Micronesia Flag
    The Federated States of Micronesia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  18. Fiji Flag
    Fiji
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  19. French Polynesia Flag
    French Polynesia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Tracking
  20. The Gambia Flag
    The Gambia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  21. Ghana Flag
    Ghana
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  22. Guinea Bissau Flag
    Guinea Bissau
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  23. Guyana Flag
    Guyana
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  24. Indonesia Flag
    Indonesia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  25. Japan Flag
    Japan
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  26. Kenya Flag
    Kenya
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  27. Kiribati Flag
    Kiribati
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  28. Liberia Flag
    Liberia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  29. Madagascar Flag
    Madagascar
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  30. Maldives Flag
    Maldives
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  31. Marshall Islands Flag
    Marshall Islands
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  32. Mauritania Flag
    Mauritania
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  33. Morocco Flag
    Morocco
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  34. Mozambique Flag
    Mozambique
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  35. Myanmar Flag
    Myanmar
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  36. Namibia Flag
    Namibia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  37. Nauru Flag
    Nauru
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  38. New Zealand Flag
    New Zealand
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  39. Nigeria Flag
    Nigeria
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  40. Niue Flag
    Niue
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  41. Pakistan Flag
    Pakistan
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  42. Palau Flag
    Palau
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  43. Panama Flag
    Panama
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  44. Papua New Guinea Flag
    Papua New Guinea
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  45. Peru Flag
    Peru
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  46. Philippines Flag
    Philippines
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  47. Republic of the Congo Flag
    Republic of the Congo
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  48. Samoa Flag
    Samoa
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  49. Senegal Flag
    Senegal
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  50. Seychelles Flag
    Seychelles
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  51. Sierra Leone Flag
    Sierra Leone
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  52. Solomon Islands Flag
    Solomon Islands
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  53. Somalia Flag
    Somalia
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  54. South Africa Flag
    South Africa
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  55. South Korea Flag
    South Korea
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  56. Sri Lanka Flag
    Sri Lanka
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  57. Suriname Flag
    Suriname
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  58. Taiwan Flag
    Taiwan
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  59. Tanzania Flag
    Tanzania
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  60. Thailand Flag
    Thailand
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  61. Timor-Leste Flag
    Timor-Leste
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  62. Tonga Flag
    Tonga
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  63. Tuvalu Flag
    Tuvalu
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  64. United Kingdom Flag
    United Kingdom
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  65. United States Flag
    United States
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  66. Uruguay Flag
    Uruguay
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
  67. Vietnam Flag
    Vietnam
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking
  68. Yemen Flag
    Yemen
    • Fishing Offenses & Infractions
    • Observers
    • Transshipment
    • Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
    • Vessel Registration & License Management
    • Vessel Tracking