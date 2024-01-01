Contributors

Judith Swan
Judith Swan is a consultant on fisheries law, policy and institutions and is now based in Rome and Seychelles and previously worked at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.Country contributions:
- Morocco
- Solomon Islands
- Djibouti
- Somalia
- Kenya
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Republic of the Congo
- Yemen
- Philippines
- Micronesia
- Fiji
- Kiribati
- Palau
- Tuvalu
Godfrey Baidoo-Tsibu
Mr. Godfrey Baidoo-Tsibu is Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) Expert, and currently, a consultant at Crowman Consult, a fisheries consulting company in Ghana. He was former MCS Expert and Coordinator at the Regional MCS Center at the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) in Tema, Ghana, from 2020-2023.Country contributions:
- Mauritania
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Somalia
- Nigeria
- Tanzania
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Seychelles
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Canada
- Liberia
Philippe Cacaud
I have been working as an independent consultant since the start. I have been a regular legal consultant for FAO since 1993 and for ILO since 2021 (currently under contract with both organizations). Otherwise I have worked for the World Bank, the European Commission and on projects with many other aid agencies. I am based in Quimperlé in France.Country contributions:
- Mauritania
- Senegal
- South Korea
- Guyana
- Cameroon
- Indonesia
- Namibia
- Republic of the Congo
- South Africa
- Thailand
Viv Fernandes
Viv Fernandes is an independent fisheries and environmental consultant who is based in Australia and previously worked at the Australian Fisheries Management Authority and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency.Country contributions:
- Vietnam
- Colombia
- Nauru
- Tonga
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Tuvalu
- Marshall Islands
- Cook Islands
- Papua New Guinea
Teresa Amador
Teresa Amador is based in Portugal and works at ecosphere lda and the Food & Agriculture Organization.Country contributions:
Jimely Flores
Jimely Flores is an independent Marine Scientist and Sustainable Development Practitioner based in the Philippines. She has consulted for Environmental Defense Fund and other organizations.Country contributions:
Duncan Pickard
Duncan Pickard, an Associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, based in New York.Country contributions:
Vieira Códia
Vieira Códia is based in Angola and is an expert in fisheries science, management and governance who has worked on several national and regional projects in the SADC region.Country contributions:
Virginia Gascón
Virginia Gascón is an independent consultant based in Patagonia, Argentina that specializes in International Ocean Law and Policy. She has consulted for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC), and UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), among others.Country contributions:
Viviane Koutob
Viviane Koutob is based in Senegal and is a West and Central Africa Coordinator Programme lead with Trygg Mat Tracking (TMT) and has over a decade of experience in oceans governance.Country contributions:
Alin Kadfak
Dr. Alin Kadfak is a researcher at the Department of Urban and Rural Development for the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.Country contributions:
Edosa Omoregie
Edosa Omoregie is a professor who works at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and is based in Namibia.Country contributions:
Saba Nordstrom
Saba Nordström is based in Sweden and previously worked at the European Commission DG MARE, FAO Fisheries and UNDP Mauritius.Country contributions:
Edwin Aníbal Orendo Salazar
Edwin Orendo Salazar is a lawyer who works at Rojas Vásquez Legal and is based in Lima, Peru.Country contributions:
Eloy Aroni
Eloy Aroni is a maritime consultant and distant water fisheries expert.Country contributions:
Doohyun Park
Doohyun Park is a Korean Fishery Improvement Manager who works for Ocean Outcomes and is based in Korea.Country contributions:
Arianna Masello
Arianna Masello (MSc) works in the Benthic Resources Section of the Department of Fisheries Biology for the National Directory of Aquatic Resources (DINARA). She is based in Uruguay.Country contributions:
Ho-tu Chiang
Ho-Tu Chiang is an Asia Fishery Improvement Manager who works at Ocean Outcomes and is based in Taiwan.Country contributions:
Patricio Segura
Patricio Segura Ortiz is a journalist and socio-environmental activist. He is director of Private Corporation for the Development of Aysén. He is based in the Aysén region, in Chilean Patagonia.Country contributions:
Francisco Castro Lombeida
Francisco Xavier Castro Lombeida is a lawyer based in Ecuador who specializes in criminal and environmental law at the Galápagos National Park Directorate.Country contributions:
Piero Rojas Vásquez
Piero Rojas Vásquez is a professor who works at Universidad Científica del Sur and the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, he is based in Lima, Peru.Country contributions:
Nancy del Prado
Nancy del Prado is a freelance consultant in environmental law & policy based in Suriname, and previously worked for the National Institute for Environment and Development in Suriname.Country contributions:
Yin Yin Win
Dr. Yin Yin Win is an Associate Research Scholar on the Council on Southeast Asia Studies for the MacMillan Center at Yale University. She is originally from Myanmar and is now based in New Haven, Connecticut.Country contributions:
J.C. Jao
Juei-Cheng Jao, Professor and Dean of College of Ocean Law and Policy, National Taiwan Ocean University, Taiwan.Country contributions:
Andrés Arens
Andrés Arens Hidalgo, Head of Consulting at Fiskare (fiskare.org), based in Ecuador.Country contributions:
Alejandro Karstegl
Alejandro Karstegl is a Marine Biologist with a Master in Public Policies based in Chile with more than 25 years of experience in fishery resource management and fishery sustainability in Chile and Latin America.Country contributions:
