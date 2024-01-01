Contributors

Jimely Flores Jimely Flores is an independent Marine Scientist and Sustainable Development Practitioner based in the Philippines. She has consulted for Environmental Defense Fund and other organizations. Country contributions: Taiwan

China

Philippines

Indonesia Contact Jimely Flores

Duncan Pickard Duncan Pickard, an Associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, based in New York. Country contributions: Micronesia

Fiji

Kiribati

Palau

Tuvalu Contact Duncan Pickard

Vieira Códia Vieira Códia is based in Angola and is an expert in fisheries science, management and governance who has worked on several national and regional projects in the SADC region. Country contributions: Côte d'Ivoire

Madagascar

Angola

Mozambique Contact Vieira Códia

Virginia Gascón Virginia Gascón is an independent consultant based in Patagonia, Argentina that specializes in International Ocean Law and Policy. She has consulted for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition (ASOC), and UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), among others. Country contributions: Colombia

European Union Contact Virginia Gascón

Viviane Koutob Viviane Koutob is based in Senegal and is a West and Central Africa Coordinator Programme lead with Trygg Mat Tracking (TMT) and has over a decade of experience in oceans governance. Country contributions: Côte d'Ivoire Contact Viviane Koutob

Alin Kadfak Dr. Alin Kadfak is a researcher at the Department of Urban and Rural Development for the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. Country contributions: Thailand Contact Alin Kadfak

Edosa Omoregie Edosa Omoregie is a professor who works at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and is based in Namibia. Country contributions: Namibia Contact Edosa Omoregie

Saba Nordstrom Saba Nordström is based in Sweden and previously worked at the European Commission DG MARE, FAO Fisheries and UNDP Mauritius. Country contributions: China Contact Saba Nordstrom

Edwin Aníbal Orendo Salazar Edwin Orendo Salazar is a lawyer who works at Rojas Vásquez Legal and is based in Lima, Peru. Country contributions: Peru Contact Edwin Aníbal Orendo Salazar

Eloy Aroni Eloy Aroni is a maritime consultant and distant water fisheries expert. Country contributions: Peru Contact Eloy Aroni

Doohyun Park Doohyun Park is a Korean Fishery Improvement Manager who works for Ocean Outcomes and is based in Korea. Country contributions: South Korea Contact Doohyun Park

Arianna Masello Arianna Masello (MSc) works in the Benthic Resources Section of the Department of Fisheries Biology for the National Directory of Aquatic Resources (DINARA). She is based in Uruguay. Country contributions: Uruguay Contact Arianna Masello

Ho-tu Chiang Ho-Tu Chiang is an Asia Fishery Improvement Manager who works at Ocean Outcomes and is based in Taiwan. Country contributions: Taiwan Contact Ho-tu Chiang

Patricio Segura Patricio Segura Ortiz is a journalist and socio-environmental activist. He is director of Private Corporation for the Development of Aysén. He is based in the Aysén region, in Chilean Patagonia. Country contributions: Chile Contact Patricio Segura

Francisco Castro Lombeida Francisco Xavier Castro Lombeida is a lawyer based in Ecuador who specializes in criminal and environmental law at the Galápagos National Park Directorate. Country contributions: Ecuador Contact Francisco Castro Lombeida

Piero Rojas Vásquez Piero Rojas Vásquez is a professor who works at Universidad Científica del Sur and the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, he is based in Lima, Peru. Country contributions: Peru Contact Piero Rojas Vásquez

Nancy del Prado Nancy del Prado is a freelance consultant in environmental law & policy based in Suriname, and previously worked for the National Institute for Environment and Development in Suriname. Country contributions: Suriname Contact Nancy del Prado

Yin Yin Win Dr. Yin Yin Win is an Associate Research Scholar on the Council on Southeast Asia Studies for the MacMillan Center at Yale University. She is originally from Myanmar and is now based in New Haven, Connecticut. Country contributions: Myanmar Contact Yin Yin Win

J.C. Jao Juei-Cheng Jao, Professor and Dean of College of Ocean Law and Policy, National Taiwan Ocean University, Taiwan. Country contributions: Taiwan Contact J.C. Jao

Andrés Arens Andrés Arens Hidalgo, Head of Consulting at Fiskare (fiskare.org), based in Ecuador. Country contributions: Ecuador Contact Andrés Arens