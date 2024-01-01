Executive Decree no. 8/02 of 15 February

Infringements under the terms of this decree shall be committed by the captain or shipowner whose: a) a fishing vessel that transits fishing zones not authorized by the respective fishing license at a speed equal to or less than five knots, without due and prior notification; b) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities without the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system installed; c) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities with the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system switched off or out of normal working order; d) fishing vessels carrying out fishing activities with the “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system not certified by the “CIMP - Center for Information and Monitoring of Fishing Activities”; e) a fishing vessel carrying out fishing activities with a faulty “EMC - Continuous Monitoring Equipment” system.

The system hereby established applies to fishing vessels with a length of more than 24 meters, especially trawlers and gillnetters and others whose control is necessary for the proper management of fishery resources.

