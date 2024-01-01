Law No.6-A/04 on ABR

Translated text:

Article 145 (Obligations of the captain) 1.The captain of a commercial fishing vessel is obliged to keep the following documents on board, in addition to those required by maritime legislation: a) the logbook; b) the monthly information book; c) the vessel's fishing certificate, as well as the seaworthiness certificate and an authenticated copy of the fishing rights concession certificate. 2. Owners or owners of fishing vessels must keep continuous monitoring equipment on board, under the terms defined by regulation. 3. The captain of the fishing vessel must promptly inform the competent authorities of the dates of entry into and exit from ports and fishing zones. 4. In the event that the use of continuous monitoring equipment is not required for the type of vessel they operate, the captain of the fishing vessel must inform the authorities of their positions, under the terms to be defined in the regulation. 5. The captain of the fishing vessel must promptly notify the competent authorities of any infringements of this law and its regulations that he or she notices while fishing.

Article 146 (Obligations relating to Catches)