Presidential Decree 78/16 of 14 April

Crew members of national vessels must be Angolan nationals or resident foreigners, without prejudice to the provisions of international treaties to which Angola is a party.
Crew members invested with the position of captain must have Angolan nationality, except in cases duly authorized by IMPA and based on reasons of labor shortage in the sector.
IMPA may, exceptionally, authorize the use of foreign crew members, under the conditions established in the applicable legislation and based on reasons of labor shortage in the sector.
Employment contracts concluded with foreign crew members are subject to the provisions of the legislation applicable to foreigners in terms of migration and also to the provisions laid down in the legal framework for individual employment contracts on board vessels.