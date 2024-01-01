Presidential Decree No. 284/14 of October 13 approving the Regulation on Measures to Prevent, Combat and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing

A vessel is considered to be engaged in IUU fishing when it is shown that, in violation of the measures for the conservation and management of biological resources, it has carried out the following actions: a)- Fishing without a license or without a valid authorization issued by the competent authority under the terms defined in the LRBA; b)- Failure to comply with their obligations to record and declare catch data or related data, including data to be transmitted by the satellite vessel monitoring system or prior notifications under Article 9 of this Regulation; c)- Fishing in a reserve area, during a closed season, without a quota or after a quota has been exhausted or beyond a permitted depth; d)- Use of prohibited gear or gear that does not comply with the provisions of the concession title; e)- Falsifying or concealing the vessel's marks, identity or registration number; f)- Transhipment or participation in joint operations with vessels identified in IUU fishing; g)- Loading on board, transhipment or unloading of fish of a size smaller than that provided for in the LRBA, in the case of a foreign fishing vessel of sizes not authorized under international legislation; h)- Lack of nationality, thus constituting a stateless vessel under international law.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.