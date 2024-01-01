License suspension, revocation, etc. (1) The Director may suspend or revoke the license for any of the following reasons, if the owner of the fishing vessel: a) Has violated any of these laws or Rules or any condition of the license; b) Providing any false information or secretly obtaining a license; c) Has used the fishing vessel for any purpose other than fishing; d) Fails to take steps to renew the license for continuous 3 (three) years at a time; e) Transfers or selling licenses; f) Pollutes or has polluted river or sea water or environment by its fishing vessels; g) Has been convicted of any offense committed with the help of his fishing vessel; h) Death; j) Is convicted of 2 (two) times administrative fines or any other offense under this Act; Or k) Failure to comply with any other prescribed conditions. (2) The Director shall give notice to the owner of the fishing vessel to show cause within 30 (thirty) days of receipt of notice as to why his license should not be revoked before revocation of the license under sub-section (1) and his license may be suspended until the complaint mentioned in the notice is settled. (3) Unpon receipt of reply to the notice given under sub-section (2) a) If the reply is satisfactory, the Director may revoke the stay on the license and exempt the owner of the fishing vessel from the charges brought against him; b) If the reply is not satisfactory, he may revoke the license issued in his name by giving him the opportunity of private hearing.