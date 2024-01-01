Fisheries Law of the People's Republic of China

The use of explosives, poisons, electricity and any other means in fishing that impairs the fishery resources is prohibited. The manufacture, sale and use of banned fishing gear are prohibited. Fishing in restricted fishing areas and during closed seasons is prohibited. The use of fishing nets with mesh smaller than the specified minimum size is prohibited. The proportion of juvenile fish in a catch may not exceed the specified level. The sale of catch illegally harvested in the restricted fishing areas and during closed seasons is prohibited.

The administrative department for fisheries under the State Council or such departments under the people's governments of provinces, autonomous regions or municipalities directly under the Central Government shall designate species for special protection, and specify the allowable standards for fishing of such species, the restricted fishing areas and closed seasons, the fishing gear and methods to be banned or restricted, the minimum mesh sizes, as well as other measures for the protection of the fishery resources.